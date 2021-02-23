Photos: Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris family home
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 36
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa House changes would constrict unemployment benefits
- Linn-Mar advances past Prairie despite last-second foul in boys’ basketball substate opener
- In reversal, EPA backs ethanol in fighting waivers
- Dorms at Iowa universities lose tens of million in pandemic
- Xavier Ds up, rolls past Marion in boys' basketball substate opener
- ‘Like the Hunger Games’: Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival