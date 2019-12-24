News

Vandals smash windows, doors at Palisades Kepler State Park lodge

Cost of damage not yet known, but repairs will begin immediately, park staff members say

The lodge at Palisades Kepler State Park was vandalized overnight Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with several windows smashed and other damage. (Iowa Department of Natural Resources photos)
The Gazette

The lodge at Palisades Kepler State Park was vandalized overnight Monday, with several windows smashed and other damage.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say they discovered the lodge at the Linn County park was vandalized sometime late Monday or early Tuesday morning. Staff members said several windows, doors and indoor furniture were damaged, and they are working to estimate the cost.

“We are very saddened to discover this vandalism and this is unacceptable,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the DNR State Parks, Preserves and Forests Bureau. “Our staff and department takes great pride in all of our state parks, and it is extremely unfortunate that someone or several decided to do this. However, we will rebound quickly in time to celebrate our 100th anniversary of our state parks.”

Repairs will begin immediately, Coffelt said, and anyone with information is asked to call (319) 895-6039.

The Gazette

