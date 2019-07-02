News

One Iowa executive director to step down

National search conducted for successor, organization says

Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel (center), executive director, One Iowa speaks as he discusses diversity and inclusion on campus with fellow panelists Melissa Shivers (left), vice president for Student Life at the University of Iowa, and Kate Gregory, senior vice president for University Services at Iowa State University, during the inaugural Iowa Ideas Conference in Cedar Rapids in 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel (center), executive director, One Iowa speaks as he discusses diversity and inclusion on campus with fellow panelists Melissa Shivers (left), vice president for Student Life at the University of Iowa, and Kate Gregory, senior vice president for University Services at Iowa State University, during the inaugural Iowa Ideas Conference in Cedar Rapids in 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The executive director of One Iowa, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, announced he will resign next month.

Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, who has served in the role since January 2017, announced on Tuesday he will step down from the position to pursue another career opportunity. His last day with the organization will be Aug. 7.

Hoffman-Zinnel “has been a force in promoting One Iowa’s mission to advance, empower and improve the lives of LGBTQ Iowans statewide,” said Jenny Smith, president of the One Iowa board of directors, in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for his vision, creativity and leadership. We are actively working on a plan to find our next executive director to lead our outstanding team and continue this important work.”

According to a news release, an interim executive director will be selected as the organization conducts a nationwide search for Hoffman-Zinnel’s successor.

Under Hoffman-Zinnel’s leadership, One Iowa has grown its staff and broadened its reach across the state. Since 2017, the organization has expanded its programming and its annual revenue has nearly tripled, according to a news release.

“I will be forever grateful for my experience at One Iowa,” Hoffman-Zinnel said in a statement. “While my official role with the organization is coming to an end, I will remain an active supporter and advocate for their work and the entire LGBTQ community.”

• Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

