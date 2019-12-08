Photos: Norwegian Christmas at Vesterheim in Decorah features fun from 'Frozen'

DECORAH — Many families flocked to Vesterheim’s Norwegian Christmas from all over the country Saturday. Each year the Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum & Heritage Center puts on a colorful mix of art, music, decorations, stories, hands-on crafts, Scandinavian food and holiday traditions. Children were excited to get a chance to put on costumes inspired by the movie “Frozen” and get their photos taken with life-size cutouts of the favorite characters Olaf, Sven, Elsa, Anna and Kristoff in the museum. Annual activities also returned, including Juletrefest, when young and old join hands and sing Christmas songs while they circle around the tree and hear about Christmas in Norway and Julenisse, the Christmas elf. Hands-on ornament making for children included woven paper heart baskets, textured mittens and sweaters with crayons, and yarn Julenisse doll ornaments. There also were the traditional demonstrations of figure carving and other forms of woodworking, rosemaling, embroidery, straw-ornament making, spinning and weaving, and many music groups were scheduled during the day.