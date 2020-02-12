North Liberty 'can man' David Slade dies, remembered by community as an icon

NORTH LIBERTY — A lifelong North Liberty resident described by some longtime residents as “an icon” died earlier this month.

David Slade, 77, died on Feb. 1 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

North Liberty Mayor Terry Donahue said Slade was someone often seen around town, riding his three-wheeled bicycle and picking up recyclable cans and bottles. Some residents of the community knew him as the “can man.”

“He was a fixture or an icon, whatever you want to call it,” Donahue said this week.

Jimmie Miller, a 68-year-old lifelong North Liberty resident and friend of the Slade family, called Slade “an icon of North Liberty.” Slade was disabled and couldn’t communicate well, but that didn’t stop him from being a presence in the community, Miller recalls.

“Davey liked to know what was going on,” he said. “He would patrol the town.”

Miller, who volunteered with the North Liberty Fire Department for 32 years, said Slade liked to go to the fire station when a siren signaled a call for service. Miller said Slade liked to make sure the doors got closed or do “traffic control” when firefighters were backing the trucks into the bays. Before firefighters left on a call, someone would write down the address and type of call on a notebook Slade always carried around. Slade would then take that notebook and show it to others in the community so they knew what the call for service was, Miller said.

“We always looked out for Davey,” he said. “But, Davey looked out for us, too.”

Slade lived in North Liberty with his brother, Mike. Mike Slade said his brother loved to ride his three-wheeled bike, which he became known for by local residents. Mike Slade said his brother would pick up cans and they’d redeem them together.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“He’d have money to count,” he said. “Once in a while, we’d take off and go down to the casinos.”

Donahue said Slade’s bike was stolen once and a member or members of the community banded together to buy him a new bike. He was often an entrant in North Liberty’s annual parades.

“He could be considered as everyone’s neighbor,” Donahue said in a statement circulated by the city. “He is a piece of North Liberty history that will be missed.”

Mike Slade said when his brother wasn’t on his bike, he liked listening to live music, watching professional wrestling, going on road trips and cheating in cards. He twice visited Disney World with one of his brothers and loved University of Iowa football, Mike Slade said.

“He was just a very special person,” said Darlene Smith, of North Liberty. “We all respected Davey ... He was just a really nice guy.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com