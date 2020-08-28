No major outages reported from Friday evening storm in Eastern Iowa

Eastern Iowa did not suffer any major power outages after a storm rolled through Friday evening.

Storms were expected to cause some hazard with plenty of downed tree limbs and debris left over from the Aug. 10 derecho. But almost every resident in Linn and Johnson counties has power, as of Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Alliant Energy has 17 outages in Linn County and none in Johnson County. Power was expected be restored later Friday night, though, according to its online outage map.

Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative had one outage in Linn County and seven in Johnson County. MidAmerican Energy does not have any reported outages in the Iowa City area.

