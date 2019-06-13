Nation & World

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving job at end of month

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question from a reporter after she spoke to the news media after giving an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question from a reporter after she spoke to the news media after giving an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton, Reuters

WASHINGTON — White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, a fierce loyalist of President Donald Trump who evolved into one of his closest advisers, will leave her job at the end of the month to return to her home state of Arkansas, Trump said on Thursday.

“She’s a warrior,” said Trump, who announced her departure on Twitter shortly before calling Sanders on stage at an event at the White House. “We’ve been through a lot together, and she’s tough, but she’s good.”

Trump did not immediately name a replacement.

The Republican Sanders, who is 36 and has three young children, has drawn fire from the White House Correspondents Association for ending daily briefings, with Trump preferring to take questions himself from reporters and command the White House stage.

The last briefing was 94 days ago, but Trump answers questions from reporters on a near-daily basis, including two extended sessions with them on Wednesday.

Sanders called the job “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion. “I have three amazing kids and I’m going to spend a little more time with them.”

Sanders evolved into a senior adviser and confidante of the president, one who is regularly brought into senior-level meetings.

Speculation immediately turned to whether Sanders might run for governor of Arkansas, a position once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she’ll do very well,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)

By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton, Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, oil prices rise

Retirees worldwide may run out of money 10 years before they die, report shows

Office of Special Counsel recommends removing Kellyanne Conway from office

Top AI researchers race to detect 'deepfake' videos: 'We are outgunned'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with a child at city park

Neo-Nazi flyers found in Iowa City

Drone saved time, and perhaps calamity, in rescue of kayakers on Upper Iowa River

Gaming commission OKs casino remodeling projects in ramp-up to legalized sports betting

Meet Jake, the lucky cat named after the Iowa truck driver who saved his life

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.