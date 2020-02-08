Nation & World

Wendy's enters breakfast battles (again)

Crispy chicken biscuit leads the offerings

Wendy's says it will begin serving breakfast March 2. (Wendy's)
Washington Post

Wendy’s this week announced in a tweet it will begin serving breakfast March 2.

This is not the first foray into “the most important meal of the day” for the No. 2-selling hamburger chain. In the 1980s, its French toast, breakfast sandwiches and omelets never managed to loosen the vice grip McDonald’s has had on the morning meal.

Wendy’s tried again in 2013 but again discontinued the effort.

But the Twitter announcement might presage a better outcome in the breakfast battle this go-round, industry experts say.

“Their social media is strong, with an irreverent tone,” says David Henkes from market research firm Technomic.

Chicken, in fact, may prove to be the feather in Wendy’s breakfast cap.

An increased interest in chicken sandwiches has allowed the item to bleed into breakfast, with chicken biscuits, chicken and waffles, and other poultry offerings.

Wendy’s will be debuting a honey butter chicken biscuit, along with a “Breakfast Baconator” and a Frosty-ccino to nip into Starbucks’ territory.

Wendy’s has been test-driving breakfast at about 300 restaurants, including airport kiosks, and will undertake expanding to all 6,000 U.S. locations in the next month. The company intend to hire up to 20,000 employees to handle the expansion.

