Wells Fargo CEO to testify before U.S. House

As the chief executive of Wells Fargo gets set to tell lawmakers that the bank is moving past its history of consumer abuses, a new report contends the embattled San Francisco financial institution is backsliding.

Some current and former employees said new customer-unfriendly sales incentives were replacing those eliminated after the bank’s unauthorized-accounts scandal exploded three years ago, according to a report released Monday by the Committee for Better Banks advocacy group.

“As far as pressure, it’s still there,” said Meggan Halvorson, who works in Wells Fargo’s private mortgage banking division in Minneapolis and feels the constant push to get transactions “out the door.”

“Honestly, it’s perceived as a joke — ‘Oh yeah, they’ve changed things,’” she said of the bank’s message of major improvements in how it treats employees. “I haven’t met anybody, personally, who believes what they’re saying or that it’s the case.”

Halvorson spoke to the Los Angeles Times and was quoted in the report, released for maximum impact the day before CEO Tim Sloan is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing titled “Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Examination of Wells Fargo’s Pattern of Consumer Abuses.”

The panel’s new chairwoman, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, has been highly critical of Wells Fargo in the wake of the accounts scandal and other consumer abuses that led to the ouster of previous CEO John Stump and have cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlements with regulators and plaintiffs who have brought private lawsuits.

Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk disputed the thrust of the report, saying the bank has taken “decisive leadership actions” to reform itself, and “any instances where we learn there may be inconsistency, we take immediate action.”

Sloan is the first chief executive of a giant bank whom Waters has summoned to appear before her committee since she took the gavel in January.

He also is likely to appear at a hearing by the committee this spring with chief executives of other large banks.

“We’re focusing our attention on Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo has emerged with the kind of problems that lead everyone to wonder what is going on over there,” Waters told the Times in November.