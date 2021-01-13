ELECTION 2020

Watch live: U.S. House debates and votes on impeaching President Donald Trump

08:46AM | Wed, January 13, 2021

Watch live: U.S. House debates and votes on impeaching President Donal ...

08:02PM | Tue, January 12, 2021

GOP support for Trump starts to crack

06:20PM | Tue, January 12, 2021

Iowa public safety aide says riot at U.S. Capitol 'had to happen' ...

06:11PM | Tue, January 12, 2021

QAnon backer from Iowa was among first to breach Capitol
The Gazette
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., talks to reporters just outside the House chamber after a resolution calling f
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., talks to reporters just outside the House chamber after a resolution calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office was blocked by Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is urging congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump for inciting last week's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House of Representatives on Jan. 13 will vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump for inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. The articles charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

