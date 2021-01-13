Watch live: U.S. House debates and votes on impeaching President Donald Trump

The House of Representatives on Jan. 13 will vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump for inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. The articles charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”
