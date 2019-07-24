Watch Live: Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear at back-to-back hearings before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees to discuss his inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, contacts between the then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow, and the Republican president’s efforts to impede the investigation.

