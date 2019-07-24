Nation & World

Watch Live: Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives to make his first public comments on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
On Wednesday, Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear at back-to-back hearings before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees to discuss his inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, contacts between the then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow, and the Republican president’s efforts to impede the investigation.

