Watch Live: Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear at back-to-back hearings before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees to discuss his inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, contacts between the then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow, and the Republican president’s efforts to impede the investigation.
MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa City High rocks — and shocks — Cedar Rapids Kennedy in state softball quarterfinals
- Alburnett shades HLV for trip to state baseball tournament
- Coralville man assaulted 6-year-old boy, causing cardiac arrest, police say
- Jake Hilmer tosses no-hitter as North Linn earns fourth state baseball appearance
- Trey Eagle’s clutch hit delivers West Branch to state baseball for first time since 2012
- Iowa City neighborhood ‘livid’ over proposed changes to waste pickup