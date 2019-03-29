Nation & World

WATCH LIVE: NASA Expedition 59 spacewalk

NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists fellow NASA astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their U.S. spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly ahead of a set of upcoming spacewalks at the International Space Station on March 18, 2019. Picture taken on March 18, 2019. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists fellow NASA astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their U.S. spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly ahead of a set of upcoming spacewalks at the International Space Station on March 18, 2019. Picture taken on March 18, 2019. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
The Gazette

NASA is live-streaming the Expedition 59 spacewalk online as astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch continue the work from a previous walk to install powerful lithium ion batteries on the International Space Station’s solar arrays.

The mission was originally planned as the first all-female spacewalk with Christina Koch and Anne McClain, but spacesuit availability and shifting assignments forced them to reschedule as Nick Hague — who joined McClain on the last spacewalk on March 22 — took McClain’s place.

Today’s spacewalk, Expedition 59, began at 8:20 a.m. EST and is expected to last 6.5 hours. Koch is the 14th woman to perform a spacewalk after McClain became the 13th on March 22.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. judge strikes down rule allowing 'skimpy' health insurance plans as way to avoid Obamacare

In reversal, Trump says Special Olympics will be funded

In Michigan, Trump backs Great Lakes restoration, attacks Democrats

Silent crowd of thousands listens to mosque victims' names at New Zealand memorial

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New law strengthens free expression on Iowa campuses

Modernizing Cedar Rapids water plant one of many high-cost needs

Nearly unanimous Iowa House endorses felon voting rights

Iowa Medicaid work requirement bill faces dead end

Iowa Affordable Care Act enrollment declines

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.