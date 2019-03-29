WATCH LIVE: NASA Expedition 59 spacewalk

NASA is live-streaming the Expedition 59 spacewalk online as astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch continue the work from a previous walk to install powerful lithium ion batteries on the International Space Station’s solar arrays.

The mission was originally planned as the first all-female spacewalk with Christina Koch and Anne McClain, but spacesuit availability and shifting assignments forced them to reschedule as Nick Hague — who joined McClain on the last spacewalk on March 22 — took McClain’s place.

Today’s spacewalk, Expedition 59, began at 8:20 a.m. EST and is expected to last 6.5 hours. Koch is the 14th woman to perform a spacewalk after McClain became the 13th on March 22.