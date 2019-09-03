Walmart to stop selling some ammunition

Walmart will stop selling ammunition for assault-style weapons and no longer allow customers to openly carry firearms, after separate shootings at company stores last month left 24 people dead.

The retailer also will complete its exit from the handgun market by ending sales in Alaska.

The decision by the nation’s largest retailer reflects a sweeping shift in how American corporations approach gun control, according to analysts and communications experts.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Ark., made its fortune selling low-priced goods. But as the country faces a series of mass shootings, executives said it was time to make a stand, even if that meant angering some of its most loyal customers.

“In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

Walmart says it will stop selling ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifles — including .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber cartridges, which can be used in military-style weapons — once it sells through its current inventory.

Those changes are projected to shave Walmart’s market share of ammunition sales from about 20 percent to as little as 6 percent, the company said.

The National Rifle Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walmart, which sells guns in about half its 4,750 U.S. stores, will continue selling long-barrel deer rifles and shot guns, as well as other firearms and ammunition for hunting and sports shooting, McMillon said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It also will continue to allow customers to carry concealed firearms at Walmart and Sam’s Club store, as long as they have proper permits.

The decision comes after mounting pressure from gun-control advocacy groups, politicians and Walmart’s own employees.

In prohibiting the open carry of firearms, Walmart joins a number of other big-name retailers, including Target, Starbucks and Chipotle.