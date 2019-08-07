Nation & World

Walgreens to close 200 U.S. stores this fall

Specific venues not disclosed

(Dreamstime)
(Dreamstime)
Chicago Tribune

Walgreens plans to close 200 U.S. stores as part of a wide-ranging cost management program it undertook late last year.

The announcement of the store closings, contained in a Walgreens Boots Alliance regulatory filing Tuesday, follows a disclosure by the drugstore chain in May that it also would close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.

No specific store closure locations were detailed in the filing. Company spokesman Phil Caruso said Walgreens would not make a full list of affected stores available, but the closings will begin in the fall.

The company operates more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries.

“Given that these closures will represent less than 3 percent of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients,” Caruso said in an email.

“We also anticipate being able to retain the majority of the impacted store team members in other nearby locations.”

In December, Deerfield-based Walgreens said it would take a number of actions to dramatically cut its costs by 2022. The “transformational cost management program,” as the company is calling it, will mean a pre-tax charge against earnings of about $1.9 billion to $2.4 billion, according to the regulatory filing.

Of that sum, employee severance and business transition costs are expected to range from $600 million to $700 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Walgreens has faced numerous challenges, and in April revised its annual cost-cutting goal to $1.5 billion, from $1 billion. The company acquired the 2,000-store Rite Aid chain in 2017 for more than $4 billion, and earlier this year announced it would close 750 of those locations, up from 600.

It has cut bonuses for store managers and others, said it would eliminate health insurance for a number of eligible retirees after this year and revised its earnings outlook.

In its fiscal third quarter, Walgreens earnings fell 24 percent year-over-year and said it expected its full-year earnings to be roughly flat with a year ago.

Chicago Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

China asks state-owned companies to halt U.S. crop imports

Neil deGrasse Tyson slammed for tweet following El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

In less than a minute, Ohio gunman kills nine people, including sister

'Many killed' in shooting at Walmart in El Paso; suspect in custody

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Trial starts in suicide of Iowa State University student

Bicycling mother and son struck by pickup in Linn County, taken to UIHC with serious injuries

Chew on this: Joensy's sold, Whiskey Jo's opens, Rawlicious closes

Cedar Rapids speed cameras issue more than 5,000 citations in first four days

Cedar Rapids woman gets $100K from state, said trooper used choke hold on son

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.