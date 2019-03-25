Nation & World

Viacom, AT&T reach deal

Agreement will keep Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central on DirecTV

Dreamstime/TNS Viacom, AT&T reach deal that keeps Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central on DirecTV.
Los Angeles Times

After days of tense negotiations, AT&T and Viacom reached a new distribution agreement, averting a blackout of Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and other channels on AT&T’s DirecTV service.

The breakthrough came early Monday — 52 hours after the previous carriage contract had expired.

But the two sides had been making progress, so executives plowed ahead with the talks beyond the Friday night deadline.

AT&T provides TV service to 24.5 million homes in the United States, including about one million customers in the Los Angeles region.

AT&T is the nation’s largest pay-TV distributor. It also owns U-Verse, WatchTV and DirecTV Now.

The talks were bruising because AT&T demanded a reduction in the carriage fees charged by Viacom. The Dallas telecommunications company, which is heavily in debt, currently pays Viacom about $1 billion a year for the rights to distribute the channels.

AT&T has been hunting for ways to cut costs.

Terms of the new contract were not disclosed, but Viacom appears to have lowered the fees it charges for its channels.

Viacom had enlisted several stars, including Noah, Tyler Perry and Lindsay Lohan, to rally fans to pressure AT&T to keep the channels.

The dispute comes as both companies struggle to adapt to industry shifts. Streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix have provided consumers with lower-cost alternatives with high-quality shows.

