Corps asks judge to agree that Dakota Access pipeline doesn't harm tribes

Dakota Access Pipeline equipment is seen near Lake Oahe, near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, in this picture taken from across the Missouri River in Linton, North Dakota, U.S. November 9, 2016. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — An attorney for the Army Corps of Engineers is asking a judge to sign off on the Corps’ conclusion that the Dakota Access oil pipeline doesn’t harm Native American tribes.

The Corps wants U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule in favor of its August 2018 finding that no more environmental study is needed on the $3.8 billion pipeline. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois for more than two years.

The Standing Rock Sioux want the pipeline shut down and more study done. The tribe fears an oil spill could contaminate the Missouri River.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a Justice Department attorney argues that the Corps “carefully and reasonably considered the environmental impacts” before it permitted the pipeline.

Pipeline developer Texas-based Energy Transfer says the line is safe.

———

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Associated Press

