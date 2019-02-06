Nation & World

United expands luxury push

Airline adds first-class seats on regional jets

Bloomberg A United Airlines passenger jet prepares to land as a ground crew member looks on at London Heathrow airport in London on Oct. 7, 2016. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Simon Dawson.
Bloomberg A United Airlines passenger jet prepares to land as a ground crew member looks on at London Heathrow airport in London on Oct. 7, 2016. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Simon Dawson.
Bloomberg News

United Continental Holdings is revamping some of its regional jets to add more first-class seats and amenities as part of a wider push to attract more business travelers.

The airline’s remodeled short-haul aircraft, dubbed the CRJ550, will be an adaptation of a plane made by Bombardier that typically flies with 70 seats.

That’s 20 more than in United’s new configuration, which adds more luxury seats while reducing economy berths.

United plans to fly the jets by year-end in Chicago, followed by flights from Newark, New Jersey.

“We felt we were in a competitive disadvantage in certain markets,” Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said.

“The CRJ550 is one of many things we’re doing as a company to close that gap.”

The upgraded regional offering is part of a broader fleet renewal at United as it races with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines to segment aircraft cabins for a full spectrum of customers, from lucrative business travelers to leisure passengers in the lowest-priced basic economy.

United is adding more than 1,600 premium seats to almost 250 aircraft across the fleet, not just small jets.

One route United is eyeing for the CRJ550 runs between Chicago and Bentonville, Ark., home of Walmart.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Both American and Delta have a dozen first-class seats on their regional jets carrying passengers from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport to major hubs. United has older 50-seat jets, all with economy seating.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

CFPB aims to weaken payday lending rule

Wall Street rally pauses after underwhelming revenue forecasts

J.C. Penney shifts from appliances

Cloud-computing giants keep growing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pho Lucky in Iowa City offers tips for enjoying Vietnamese broth

Debate over abortion amendment packs Iowa Capitol hearing

Iowa lawmakers consider e-scooter rules as Cedar Rapids weighs including them in bike share

Iowa attorneys warn changes to judicial nominating would politicize courts

Clinton firefighter attends State of the Union as guest of Rep. Loebsack

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.