ELECTION 2020

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg seat, kickingff Supreme Court fight weeks before election

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge
FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. Barrett, a front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
/
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:29PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg seat, ki ...

05:06PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Iowa Republicans warn that Democrats would pack Supreme Court if they ...

01:54AM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Hart and Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic

08:21PM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Pence returning to Iowa
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
Anne Gearan, Seung Min Kim and Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has told people around him that on Saturday he plans to nominate federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a nominee, who if confirmed, would ensure a solid conservative majority on the high court for years to come, according to people familiar with the matter.

Democrats have little chance to block the nominee, but a bitter Senate battle looms in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the results of which Trump has said may end up before the high court.

Barrett’s confirmation would replace a liberal icon with a deeply conservative jurist whose views suggest she might vote to further limit abortion rights, an issue that animates conservative Republicans and evangelical voters.

Barrett, 48, could hold the lifetime seat for decades. She would join two other relatively young, deeply conservative jurists chosen for the high court by Trump. Trump’s first two appointments, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are in their 50s. The trio would represent one-third of the body and form a new 6-3 conservative majority.

The people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced, cautioned that Trump could always change his mind ahead of the announcement, but he is telling others that Barrett is his pick and she is the only candidate he is known to have met with about the vacancy. Administration officials and campaign advisers were preparing for a Barrett announcement, and some remarks for the president disclosing her as his choice have already been written, according to these people.

The White House declined to comment.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:29PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg seat, ki ...

05:06PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Iowa Republicans warn that Democrats would pack Supreme Court if they ...

01:54AM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Hart and Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
Anne Gearan, Seung Min Kim and Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Iowa Republicans warn that Democrats would pack Supreme Court if they win

Hart and Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic

Pence returning to Iowa

President Trump, Theresa Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds orders another week of bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Hawkeye female swimmers, divers file Title IX complaint after University of Iowa cuts sport

What's next for Duane Arnold nuclear plant?

Iowa sorority sister on college life amid coronavirus: 'Kind of disappointing'

Former Cedar Rapids schools custodian convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.