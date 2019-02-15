Nation & World

Trump says he will declare an emergency on U.S.-Mexico border

Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he would declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, a move expected to plunge him into a fight with Democrats over what they call an unconstitutional attempt to fund a wall without approval from Congress.

Trump had demanded Congress include money for the wall, one of his biggest 2016 campaign promises, in a funding bill he was expected to sign either later on Friday or Saturday. It was approved overwhelmingly by Congress late on Thursday without the wall money he wanted, a legislative defeat for him.

A national emergency, if not blocked by the courts or Congress, would allow Trump to dip into funds lawmakers had approved for other purposes to build a border wall. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bent on victory, Trump nearly sinks deal on border wall

Amazon cancels New York headquarters

Tax refunds down nearly 9 percent vs year ago: IRS data

McCabe says he quickly opened FBI investigation of Trump for fear of being fired

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Cedar Rapids schools will be magnets this fall

Tom Vilsack to be Iowa Ideas Conference keynote

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

I detest left-lane drivers - but are fines the best solution?

Legislators should move quickly to extend SAVE

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.