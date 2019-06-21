Nation & World

Toys 'R' Us to open stores this year

Some six venues set for 2019

Bloomberg The Toys ”R” Us brand is to return this holiday season.
Bloomberg News

Maybe American children only had to live through one Christmas without Toys “R” Us.

About a year after shuttering U.S. operations, the remnant of the defunct toy chain is set to return this holiday season by opening about a half-dozen U.S. stores and an e-commerce site, according to people familiar with the matter.

Richard Barry, a former Toys “R” Us executive who is now CEO of new entity Tru Kids Inc., has been pitching his vision to reincarnate the chain to toymakers, including at an industry conference this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.

The stores are slated to be about 10,000 square feet — roughly a third of the size of the brand’s big-box outlets that closed last year, the people said.

The locations also will have more experiences, such as play areas.

The start-up costs could be minimized with a consignment inventory model in which toymakers ship goods but don’t get paid until consumers buy them, some of the people said.

A spokeswoman for Tru Kids said the company wasn’t ready to publicly share details on its U.S. strategy.

It remains to be seen how much of a boost the retailer’s comeback will provide the toy industry, including giants such as Hasbro and Mattel.

The original Toys “R” Us, the only national toy chain, left a huge hole when it went under. It had been generating about $7 billion in sales a year in the United States through more than 700 locations, including the Babies “R” Us brand.

Walmart, Target and Amazon.com have swooped in to fill the void. They all have expanded toy assortments and marketing, including a printed toy catalog from Amazon.

Other non-traditional chains jumped into the category, including grocery stores and Party City Holdco.

There also is a question of how many toymakers will do business with the new Toys “R” Us after many lost money when the former company announced liquidation in March 2018, just months after filing for bankruptcy.

MGA Entertainment, one of the best-performing toymakers in the world, already is on board to sell at the re-imagined Toys “R” Us shops, said CEO Isaac Larian, who said he has been pitched the plan.

His company’s properties include Little Tikes, L.O.L. Surprise! and Bratz dolls.

“This market needs a self-standing toy store, that’s for sure,” Larian said in an interview. “We will sell them inventory.”

Bloomberg News

