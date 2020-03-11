Nation & World

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Lo
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

———

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days as a measure to control coronavirus spread

First layoffs from coronavirus are here

Dow average sinks into bear market

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

NCAA, Big Ten tournaments closed to public due to coronavirus

Hills Bank confirms it sponsored group in Egyptian cruise linked to Johnson County coronavirus cases

COVID-19 live updates for March 11: CDC awards Iowa $6 million for response

Coronavirus has Iowa K-12 school districts preparing for the worst - closure

Iowa public universities suspend 'face-to-face instruction' for at least two weeks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.