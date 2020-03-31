CORONAVIRUS

Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008

Stocks fell and ended the first quarter with a decline of 20%, the market's worst quarter since the dark days of the financial crisis

In this image provided by Jay Woods, Woods, a Designated Market Maker with IMC and NYSE Floor Governor, who normally wo
In this image provided by Jay Woods, Woods, a Designated Market Maker with IMC and NYSE Floor Governor, who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Basking Ridge, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Shannon Woods/Courtesy Jay Woods via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:27PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers

07:26PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

United States coronavirus death toll eclipses China's as reinforcement ...

07:26PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008

05:15PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

Retail rent negotiations about to get messy
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell Tuesday to close out Wall Street’s worst quarter since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis.

The S&P 500 dropped a final 1.6%, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20% as predictions for the looming recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak got even more dire. Stocks haven’t had this bad a quarter since the last time economists were talking about the worst downturn since the Great Depression, when the S&P 500 lost 22.6% at the end of 2008.

The surge of coronavirus cases around the world has sent markets to breathtaking drops since mid-February, undercutting what had been a good start to the year. Markets rose early in the quarter, and the S&P 500 set a record with expectations that the economy was accelerating due to calming trade wars and low interest rates around the world.

But the virus outbreak abruptly put the clamps on the economy. Benchmark U.S. crude oil dropped by roughly two thirds this quarter amid expectations for weaker demand. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped below 1% for the first time as investors scrambled for safety, and it ended the quarter at roughly 0.67%.

Stock markets reflected the gloomy outlook. Germany’s DAX lost a quarter of its value, South Korean stocks fell just over 20% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 U.S. blue-chip stocks dropped 23.2% for its worst quarter since 1987.

The big question is if markets will get worse. At this point, no one knows.

“People are trying to digest the length and magnitude of what the coronavirus impact is going to be,” said George Rusnak, managing director of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

The steep drops from Tokyo to Toronto in recent weeks reflect investors’ understanding that the economy and corporate profits are in for a sudden, debilitating drop-off. Economies around the world are grinding to near standstills as businesses close their doors and people hunker down at home in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

But markets have also cut their losses in recent weeks on hopes that massive aid from governments and central banks around the world can blunt the blow. The S&P 500 was down nearly 31% for the quarter at one point, but it has climbed 15.5% since last Monday.

The Fed has promised to buy as many Treasurys as it takes to get lending markets working smoothly after trading got snarled in markets that help companies borrow short-term cash to make payroll, homebuyers get mortgages and local governments to build infrastructure. Congress, meanwhile, approved a $2.2 trillion rescue plan for the economy, and leaders are already discussing the possibility of another round of aid.

Whether markets have indeed found a bottom or whether investors have become too optimistic about the economic rebound coming after the viral outbreak peaks is impossible to say without knowing when the number of new infections will hit its peak.

“We’re kind of on this little milestone journey with markets,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. “First, we get the economic plan in place, then we have to start to see some of the containment actions pay off. At some point it’s going to be how do we get back to work.”

Among the next milestones for investors is Friday’s jobs report, which is expected to show a sharp drop in payrolls. Companies will also begin reporting their earnings results for the first quarter in upcoming weeks, and analysts are looking for the steepest drop in profits since the start of 2016, according to FactSet.

The numbers may get even worse in the following quarter.

Goldman Sachs economists said Tuesday they expect the U.S. economy to shrink 34% in the second quarter, but they expect growth to rebound in the third quarter.

The S&P 500 fell 42.06 points to 2,584.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 410.32, or 1.8%, to 21,917.16, and the Nasdaq was off 74.05, or 1%, to 7,700.10.

The relatively modest moves are a big departure from earlier in the month, when huge swings punished investors. The S&P 500 had its worst day since Black Monday 1987 on March 12 with a 9.5% loss, for example, only to outdo itself with a 12% drop two trading days later. Sandwiched in between was a 9.3% surge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Virtual Job Fair April 9th

Job search from home! Live chat with multiple local employers and explore job opportunities at our Virtual Job Fair, April 9th from 2-6 p.m.

Register Today
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020. This year's race will be a virtual event.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

The number of known coronavirus cases keeps rising, and the worldwide tally has topped 830,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number in the world, more than 170,000.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause pneumonia and require hospitalization. More than 41,000 have died worldwide due to COVID-19, while more than 175,000 have recovered.

“We’re still not even close to peak coronavirus in the U.S. which has already reported more cases than any other country and will sadly likely see a huge spike in the number of deaths, meaning further lockdown measures will likely follow,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. “Huge challenges still lie ahead.”

———

AP Business Writer Pan Pylas contributed from London.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:15PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

University of Iowa Pharmaceuticals makes hand sanitizer for UI hospita ...

04:04PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

Iowans warned about bogus investment scams during coronavirus pandemic

02:21PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

Grim projection shows over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus by Aug ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers

United States coronavirus death toll eclipses China's as reinforcements head to NYC

Retail rent negotiations about to get messy

University of Iowa Pharmaceuticals makes hand sanitizer for UI hospitals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus death toll up to 7 in Iowa

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Tuesday, March 31

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 31: Undisclosed number of Quaker Oats employees test positive

Grim projection shows over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus by August

United Technologies, Raytheon to close Friday on $135 billion merger

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.