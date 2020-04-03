CORONAVIRUS

Some banks not ready to funnel coronavirus relief to businesses

Few businesses able to apply

Millions of small businesses were expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a test for a banking in
Millions of small businesses were expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Above, Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. (Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:37PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Some banks not ready to funnel coronavirus relief to businesses

08:34PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Farmers are dumping milk, after they can't offset loss due to school c ...

06:48PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

CDC recommends face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus

03:34PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Iowa Board of Medicine urges governor to require shelter in place
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

The federal government’s relief program for small businesses was off to a slow start Friday, with only some businesses able to apply and several banks either not accepting applications or seeing long waits to make approvals.

Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for these desperately needed rescue loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 5,200 loans valued at $1.8 billion had been processed as of Friday afternoon, said Jovita Carranza, U.S. Small Business Administration administrator.

The program is being overseen by the SBA but banks are handling the application process. Some large lenders such as Wells Fargo, Huntington Bank and Bank of America were ready to go at the program’s outset.

BoA said its gotten 28,000 applications so far. But JPMorgan Chase only started accepting applications Friday afternoon after saying earlier that it wouldn’t.

Even those banks accepting applications were limited in whom they could accept. BoA said the loans were available to customers who had business deposit accounts and business loans with the bank.

The program is part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week, which was billed as a way to help local businesses that often form the fabric of communities stay afloat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The program will give businesses low-interest loans of about 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.

“For these small businesses, it is a matter of life and death,” said former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who served in the Obama administration.

He added that if the businesses can’t rehire workers, it will impede the effort to get a recovery started once the virus is contained.

Going into the program’s launch Friday, the banking industry had been trying to temper expectations about how many businesses will get the cash they need on Friday. Banks large and small will have to process these loans as quickly as possible to get their customers a slice of the program.

The banks have moved employees into new departments — a logistical challenge given many employees are working remotely — just to potentially keep up with the flood of applications.

In addition, thousands of their employees are either sick or quarantined because of the virus.

Although Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said money could be disbursed as early as Friday, at least some banks seemed to be hedging any bets on being able to deliver cash that quickly. When Jordan Gurrieri submitted his application to Bank of America, the receipt he got said, “we will process your application as soon as possible.”

Gurrieri, co-founder of New York-based app developer Blue Label Labs, called the process “rough.” It took him more than 30 minutes to submit his application to Bank of America, more than three times what some other owners have reported.

While Congress could approve more money later on, the program as it stands is expected to run out quickly. That could mean applicants who have the financial and legal expertise of a larger organization might be able to maximize their benefits — not leaving much for smaller businesses, especially those who wait or have problems applying.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Virtual Job Fair April 9th

Job search from home! Live chat with multiple local employers and explore job opportunities at our Virtual Job Fair, April 9th from 2-6 p.m.

Register Today
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020. This year's race will be a virtual event.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

Congress made the program as wide as possible. An expansive definition of “small business” in the law means that it will be open to much more than just Main Street shops as lenders start processing applications.

Bankers recommend applying for the loans through the bank they already have accounts with to speed along the process as quickly as possible.

Independent contractors and the self-employed are not eligible to apply until April 10 under guidance from the Treasury Department. By then, banks could be overwhelmed with applications.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:16PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Coronavirus could derail Cadillac's rejuvenation plans

03:16PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

More small farmers pivot to sell directly to consumers

03:14PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Who, exactly, is an essential worker?
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Farmers are dumping milk, after they can't offset loss due to school closings

CDC recommends face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus

Iowa Board of Medicine urges governor to require shelter in place

Coronavirus could derail Cadillac's rejuvenation plans

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints West Des Moines lawyer to Iowa Supreme Court

Reynolds: Shelter at home issue needlessly dividing Iowans

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need to know

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 3: Iowa Supreme Court extends postponement of criminal and civil trials

12 years in prison for Cedar Rapids man who sold meth

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.