Snow means profits for snowblower manufacturers

Heavy snow in some regions of the United States might not have been ideal for everyone, but it helped boost sales for makers of snowblowers

Quarterly sales for Bloomington, Minn.-based Toro Co., for example, were bolstered by 10 percent.

The company said its $603 million in sales for its first quarter, which ended Feb. 1, were partly achieved by shipping strategies that moved snowblowers to regions where retail demand was higher.

Toro profit for the quarter was up 16 percent, to $59.5 million.

The company also said it hopes the snow will have an effect through the spring.

It predicted that landscapers and small contractors that picked up additional revenue from plowing snow will have more money for spring spending.