Nation & World

Slack listing likely up to $17 billion

Shares to be listed next week

Bloomberg Slack is planning to have its shares start trading June 20 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WORK.
Bloomberg Slack is planning to have its shares start trading June 20 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WORK.
Bloomberg News

Slack Technologies is expected to be valued by investors at $16 billion to $17 billion when it lists its shares publicly next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

That valuation is roughly based on the workplace chat and collaboration software company’s projected revenue and current growth rate, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

The expected value is up from the $7.1 billion in its last private funding round in August.

It’s similar to the company’s share sales on the private market, where in April investors were snapping up stock at prices that would give the company a valuation of about $16 billion.

A spokeswoman for Slack declined to comment.

Slack is planning to have its shares start trading June 20 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WORK.

Investors’ valuation expectations are based on some back-of-the-envelope math: Slack said Monday that it expects at least $590 million in revenue in its 2020 fiscal year, which ends January. That’s a growth rate of as much as 50 percent compared with the previous year.

That suggests the company could bring in almost $900 million in fiscal year 2021, and investors are seeking to value the company at roughly 20 times that projected revenue, the people said.

Slack is also rolling out partnerships with other software companies. Dropbox, the document-management software developer that went public last year, announced on Tuesday that it had integrated Slack into its workplace product.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

FAA has no timetable for 737 MAX's return

Amazon in favor of facial-recognition regulations

Oil demand signals flashing red

Second Wisconsin man dies after swim portion of Ironman triathlon

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

McCartney mania: The former Beatle gives wing to his soaring talent in Moline

11 kayakers rescued from Upper Iowa River

Police: Iowa City woman stole TV while victim was in jail

After initial concerns, Cedar Rapids leaders back massive development

Washington pharmacy company expands to new Iowa City store

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.