Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Six Philadelphia police officers reported shot in drug raid

At least five police officers were wounded in a shootout with possibly two gunmen Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2019 in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Reuters

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday in a drug raid on a home, and at least one shooter continued to fire on officers barricaded inside, according to police and local media.

Philadelphia Police said the officers did not have life-threatening injuries.

Local television station Fox 29 said six officers were taken to two local hospitals, while two other officers were injured in a car accident while responding to the shooting.

NBC 10 said a male suspect was in a building in north Philadelphia and exchanging gunfire with police. “Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA,” police tweeted.

Fox 29 reported that two drug squad officers were holding individuals they had arrested while serving a warrant, with both officers barricaded inside the building with the suspects.

The shooter was firing into the ceiling of the structure and outside, Fox 29 reported, citing a senior police official.

Television images showed hundreds of police surrounding the building, many with guns drawn, with stations saying a SWAT team was negotiating with the shooter.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

Reuters

