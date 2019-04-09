Nation & World

Sen. Charles Grassley won a Grammy. Sort of.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, in 2018. CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara.
Colby Itkowitz, the Washington Post

He did not have this year’s best pop solo performance or the record of the year. Nor does Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, have any known musical talents to speak of.

But the 85-year-old is now a Grammy award winner. Sort of.

Grassley shared on Instagram a photo of himself holding a Grammy statue and posing with the Recording Academy’s CEO, Neil Portnow. At an awards ceremony in Washington on Tuesday, Grassley will be recognized for his work on legislation that allows artists and producers to recoup more of the royalties when their music is sold by streaming services.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., received the award as well for sponsoring a version of the legislation in the House.

The Music Modernization Act has the rare distinction of becoming law in 2018 with unanimous support.

Grassley and Jeffries join a long list of congressional lawmakers awarded Grammy statues for their work on issues of importance to the music industry. In 2018, the awards went to Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and the year before that to Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Tom Udall, D-N.M.

