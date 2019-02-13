Nation & World

Loebsack, others 'concerned' about planned merger for T-Mobile, Sprint

T-Mobile, Sprint execs face skeptical House panel

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack
Reuters

WASHINGTON — Executives from T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp faced tough questions from lawmakers on Wednesday about how the companies’ planned merger would affect prices and jobs, especially in rural America.

The deal to combine the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers, struck in April, was approved by both companies’ shareholders in October and has received national security clearance. But the agreement still needs approval from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

Rep. Mike Doyle, who chairs the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee panel holding the hearing, raised worries about the deal because the U.S. wireless market has just four main carriers. The industry leaders are AT&T and Verizon Communications.

“It’s hard to think of one (deal) where consolidation did not result in people losing their jobs, prices going up and innovation being stifled,” Doyle said.

Rep. Billy Long, a Republican, expressed concern about lost jobs in his Missouri district.

Iowa’s Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat, pointed to job losses in Iowa after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Iowa Wireless last year and said T-Mobile’s plan to buy Sprint made him “very concerned” about potential negative effects on Iowa.

And Rep. Frank Pallone, also a Democrat, said T-Mobile had sent call center jobs overseas in 2012 and asked for legally enforceable assurances that the new jobs touted by T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere would not be sent offshore once the deal wins approval.

Legere defended the $26 billion deal, arguing that it will create jobs and help with the construction of the next generation of wireless networks. He said the merged company would have more capacity that would lead to a push to lower prices.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“This is a unique merger in that there will be a significant increase in supply,” Legere said.

To win support for the deal, T-Mobile previously said it would not increase prices for three years.

Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Papa John's offers employees full online tuition

Trump suggests he's open to border deal as lawmakers scramble to resolve late snags

Bipartisan group of U.S. senators to try again to pass Russia sanctions bill

An unlikely Washington love story: Debbie Dingell on her 38-year marriage to John Dingell

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids takes step toward creating iconic bridge

Iowa House panel moves away from banning traffic cameras

Alliant Energy names John O. Larsen as CEO

Nadine Ihde becomes first female referee in Iowa state wrestling tournament

Opioid problem in Iowa shifting to heroin, synthetics, Iowa State report shows

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.