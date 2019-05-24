Repairs on the way for National World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON - A crack that is believed to have developed in the National World War II Memorial soon after its dedication 15 years ago has increased in size and prompted officials to begin repairs, a National Park Service spokesman said as Americans prepared to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

The crack - which appeared in granite pillars in the Atlantic arch and is now about 20 feet long - poses no threat to the monument’s structural integrity or public safety, spokesman Mike Litterst said.

Earlier in the week, a structural engineer contractor began assessing the extent of the damage and taking steps to begin repairs. Litterst said he did not have an estimated timetable or cost for the repairs, which were first reported by NBC4 this week.