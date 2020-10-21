Nation & World

Presidential rivals meet Thursday in final debate

Stand-ins participate Wednesday in rehearsal tests ahead of the final presidential debate between Republican candidate P
Stand-ins participate Wednesday in rehearsal tests ahead of the final presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. The debate will take place Thursday at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Just 12 days before the Nov. 3 election, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden meet Thursday for their final televised debate.

When: 8 p.m. Iowa time, for 90 minutes without commercial interruptions.

Where: Networks and cable stations including ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and PBS.

Moderator: Kristen Welker, White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-host for NBC News.

Topics: Fighting COVID-19; American families; race in America; climate change; national security; leadership.

Rules: The debate commission says that to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” it will allow microphones to be muted to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time on each topic.

