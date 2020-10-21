Presidential rivals meet Thursday in final debate

Just 12 days before the Nov. 3 election, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden meet Thursday for their final televised debate.

When: 8 p.m. Iowa time, for 90 minutes without commercial interruptions.

Where: Networks and cable stations including ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and PBS.

Moderator: Kristen Welker, White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-host for NBC News.

Topics: Fighting COVID-19; American families; race in America; climate change; national security; leadership.

Rules: The debate commission says that to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” it will allow microphones to be muted to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time on each topic.