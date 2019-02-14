Nation & World

Trump to sign border bill, declare national emergency to obtain funds for wall - McConnell

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as the President holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as the President holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
By Richard Cowan and Steve Holland, Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign a border security bill to avert another government shutdown, but also declare a national emergency to obtain funds for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, the top Senate Republican said on Thursday.

In an attempt to bypass Congress to get money that lawmakers have denied him for his wall, Trump appeared headed toward triggering a swift court challenge from Democrats on constitutional grounds.

“I’ve just had an opportunity to speak to President Trump and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he is prepared to sign the bill,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time and I’ve indicated to him that I’m going to support a national emergency declaration,” McConnell said.

The bipartisan legislation would provide more than $300 billion to fund the Department of Homeland Security and a range of other federal agencies through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Funding is due to expire for those agencies on Friday.

Congress was expected later on Thursday to approve the legislation, which does not contain the money Trump demanded for the wall but does contain money for other border security measures.

The bill faces votes in the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-controlled House of Representatives before going to Trump, who triggered a 35-day-long shutdown of about a quarter of the federal government with his December demand for $5.7 billion to help build a portion of the wall.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

In denying him that money, Congress has blocked Trump from carrying through on one of his key 2016 campaign pledges.

The border bill would provide $1.37 billion in new money to help build 55 miles (88.5 km) of new physical barriers on the border. It is the same level of funding Congress appropriated for border security measures last year, including barriers but not concrete walls. (Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Oliphant; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Richard Cowan and Steve Holland, Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

McCabe says he quickly opened FBI investigation of Trump for fear of being fired

Amazon drops plan to build headquarters in New York City

Loebsack, others 'concerned' about planned merger for T-Mobile, Sprint

Papa John's offers employees full online tuition

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Restaurant Week returns to Cedar Rapids, see what's on the menu

Coral Ridge Younkers building sold, future plans uncertain

Hal Sparks is bringing his versatility (that includes comedy) to Penguins Friday

REVIEW: Listening to new the album from the Feralings before they appear at the Famous Mockingbird

Ferentz civil trial ends

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.