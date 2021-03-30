Nation & World

Premium coffee shortfall getting worse

Pressure is lifting latte costs

For now, coffee roasters are drawing on inventories rather than raising prices. But the situation in South America is le
For now, coffee roasters are drawing on inventories rather than raising prices. But the situation in South America is leaving the market with no room for error ahead of the upcoming frost season in Brazil. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Bloomberg News

The market for higher-end coffee just can’t catch a break.

The world already was set for a shortfall of the arabica beans used in espressos and lattes this year because of a drought in Brazil, the biggest producer.

Then shipping snags started wreaking havoc on supplies. Now, torrential rains are threatening crops in Colombia, the second-biggest grower.

It all points to increased costs for retail coffee sellers.

“Given the supply conditions, the market is vulnerable to a rally,” said Hernando de la Roche, senior vice president for StoneX Financial in Miami.

The coffee crunch is coming just as consumption is expected to rebound with COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations encouraging people to leave their homes and increase spending.

The strains in the arabica market show what’s driving some of the food inflation that’s already on the rise.

For now, roasters are drawing on inventories rather than raising prices. But the situation in South America is leaving the market with no room for error ahead of the upcoming frost season in Brazil, when severe cold temperatures between June and August can menace plantings.

The global coffee deficit could amount to 10.7 million bags, according to Marex Spectron. Futures in New York have risen 22 percent since the end of October.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Premiums for Colombian coffee in the cash market are near the highest in a decade, partly helped by tight supplies in Central America.

Prices could rise quickly with further supply problems because commercial traders including exporters and roasters are holding large short positions and may need to exit those wagers, de la Roche said.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bosnian fugitive wanted for 1994 military killing arrested in Iowa

Video takes center stage in first day of Derek Chauvin murder trial

U.S. jobless claims fall to fewest since pandemic began

AstraZeneca's U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial data may have been 'outdated,' 'incomplete,' NIH agency says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Tweaks to new Iowa election rules possible

High costs, lack of planning and collaboration behind University of Iowa hospital rejection

Marion mayor reflects on city's growth through pandemic, derecho

Bret Nilles reelected to fifth term as Linn County Democrats chair

2 Iowa State University students who died when boat capsized identified

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.