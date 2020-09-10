Nation & World

Petco owners weighing $6 billion sale or public offering

A customer views pet collars on display for sale at a Petco Animal Supplies Inc. store in Seminole, Fla., on Nov. 15, 20
A customer views pet collars on display for sale at a Petco Animal Supplies Inc. store in Seminole, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Eve Edelheit
Gillian Tan, Kiel Porter and Paula Sambo, Bloomberg

The owners of Petco Animal Supplies Inc. are exploring a sale or initial public offering that could value the retail chain at $6 billion, including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

CVC Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are interviewing potential advisers while reviewing strategic options, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Formal efforts around a sale or IPO are not expected to kick off until next year, one of them said. The owners could still decide to retain the company.

Representatives for CVC, CPPIB and Petco declined to comment.

Petco has grappled with challenges including rising competition and disruptions to consumer spending amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Petco’s corporate family rating and probability of default rating deeper into junk territory in April, citing a tough competitive landscape despite the chain’s substantial market presence.

While the pet products industry remains relatively recession-resilient, Moody’s said, consumers have a number of online alternatives, including PetSmart-backed Chewy, and general retailers Amazon, Walmart and Target.

A Petco loan maturing in 2023 rose nearly 3 cents on the dollar, to about 90 cents, after the news of the potential sale, according to people familiar with the trading.

Petco, led by Chief Executive Officer Ron Coughlin, currently operates more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Mexico, according to its website. Some offer pet care services, veterinary advice and vaccination clinics, and the company also has a digital health service known as PetCoach.

Private equity investors CVC and CPPIB acquired the San Diego-based company for $4.6 billion from TPG and Leonard Green in 2016, a decade after those two firms took Petco private.

Gillian Tan, Kiel Porter and Paula Sambo, Bloomberg

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Walmart tests drone delivery

UPS holiday hiring will top 100,000

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

80 percent of votes in Iowa could be absentee, top election official predicts

Photo Pro to close its doors

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Mount Mercy University president resigns after two months

University of Iowa health expert latest to raise concerns over in-person classes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.