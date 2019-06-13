Nation & World

Office of Special Counsel recommends removing Kellyanne Conway from office

Kellyanne Conway. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
Felicia Sonmez, The Washington Post

WASHINGTON — The Office of Special Counsel has recommended the removal of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway from federal office for violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity in the course of their work.

The report submitted to President Donald Trump found that Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

The counsel said Conway was a repeat offender and recommended that she be removed from federal office.

The Office of Special Counsel is run by Henry Kerner, whom Trump nominated to the post.

