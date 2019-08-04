Nation & World

Neil deGrasse Tyson slammed for tweet following El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Zuma Press/TNS)
By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS)

Astrophysicist and TV host Neil deGrasse Tyson was lambasted on social media Sunday over a tweet about the horrific shootings in El Paso and Dayton that many slammed as “insensitive.”

“In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings,” Tyson wrote. “On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose ... 500 to Medical errors ... 300 to the Flu ... 250 to Suicide ... 200 to Car Accidents ... 40 to Homicide via Handgun.”

Tyson concluded the tweet, “Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”

Twenty people were killed and at least 26 others were injured in El Paso on Saturday after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the Texas city. Suspect Patrick Crusius has been arrested in connection with the attack. Then early Sunday, nine people were killed and at least 27 others were injured in Dayton after a gunman opened fire at a bar in the Ohio city. The gunman, identified by officials as Conner Betts, was killed by police shortly after he began shooting.

Many social media users were quick to rip Tyson.

Tyson, 60, has not responded to the backlash.

Tyson is the host of a pair of science shows: “StarTalk” and “Cosmos.” In March, National Geographic and Fox announced both shows would return following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Tyson, which he denied. Last month, the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History said Tyson would remain its director following an investigation.

