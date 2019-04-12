National Enquirer for sale

Nation & World

Reuters David Pecker is CEO of American Media, which wants to sell its tabloid publication, the National Enquirer.
American Media is trying to sell the National Enquirer, its most famous publication.

The question remains: Who wants to buy it, and what, exactly, is AMI selling?

In a statement late Wednesday, the company’s board confirmed a Washington Post story reporting that American Media is “exploring strategic options” for the Enquirer and two other newsprint tabloids, “which will likely result in their sale in the near future.”

On Thursday morning, the New York Times reported representatives of the Enquirer were “deep in their negotiations” with the billionaire Ron Burkle, who made his fortune as a supermarket magnate and is a longtime donor to Democratic political causes.

He and former President Bill Clinton are friends, leading to inevitable questions about the Enquirer’s close relationship with President Donald Trump and Burkle’s possible political motivations in buying the tabloid.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to the Washington Post that Burkle and the Enquirer had been talking about a possible deal. But soon afterward, Frank Quintero, a spokesman at Burkle’s investment firm, Yucaipa, denied those reports.

“We’re not interested in pursuing the National Enquirer,” Quintero told the Post.

Jon Hammond, a spokesman for AMI, declined to comment.

