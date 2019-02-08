Nation & World

Mortgage rates tumble to a ten-month low

Rates are attributed to economy's health

A proposal from the California Association of Realtors could encourage older homeowners to sell. (Dreamstime)
A proposal from the California Association of Realtors could encourage older homeowners to sell. (Dreamstime)
Washington Post

Fixed mortgage rates sank to a 10-month low this week amid uncertainty about the health of the economy.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 4.41 percent with an average 0.4 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.)

It was 4.46 percent a week ago and 4.32 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since early April.

“Markets interpreted (the Federal Reserve’s) announcement of a pause in future rate hikes as a signal that the Fed is more concerned about economic risks than they had previously let on, and rates consequently spent the better part of two days retreating,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow.

“The U.S. government shutdown meant markets went much of January without the regular cadence of economic data releases, and now that the government has reopened, markets appear to be placing a large emphasis on these releases in an effort to get a handle on an uncertain economic outlook.

... Rates have stabilized, but it’s clear that the markets are attentively awaiting the economic data they missed during the shutdown.”

Many experts anticipated last week’s stronger-than-expected employment report would push mortgage rates higher.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

A strong jobs report often means wage inflation, and because inflation negatively affects bonds such as mortgage-backed securities, home loan rates often move higher.

But instead of rising, mortgage rates pulled back.

The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 3.84 percent with an average 0.4 point. It was 3.89 percent a week ago and 3.77 percent a year ago.

The five-year adjustable-rate average drifted down to 3.91 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.96 percent a week ago and 3.57 percent a year ago.

“Economically, outside of the employment report, things aren’t as hot as the Fed feared last year when they projected three rate hikes this year,” said Jim Sahnger, mortgage planner at C2 Financial. “January ISM (non-manufacturing report), December durable goods orders and Q4 productivity were all lower than expected or lower than their prior numbers.”

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Utah man helps other amputees learn basic life skills

Employer-sponsored health plans getting stingier

Bankruptcy judge approves sale of Sears

Amazon CEO accuses National Enquirer parent company of 'extortion' over 'intimate texts'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Indianapolis development firm eyed for former casino site in Cedar Rapids

Eastern Iowa clan in the bulls and broncos business brings rodeo to U.S. Cellular Center

Another sign of shifting foreign policy views

University of Iowa exploring privatizing power

Linn County launches new website

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.