[VIDEO] Watch Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on Donald Trump

Michael Cohen will be testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, where he’s expected to call the president, his former boss, a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat,” and you can watch a livestream of the proceedings here.

Politico has already published a copy of what Cohen’s expected opening statement covering topics from Trump’s potential business dealings with Russia, elleged hush money payments made to Stephanie Clifford (also known as Stormy Daniels) to hide an affair, and other accusations against the president and his character.

Thanks to CBS News, a livestream of Cohen’s testimony is available, and you can follow along below.