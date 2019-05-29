Kamala Harris to hold Cedar Rapids rally June 9

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will make her fourth trip to Iowa, her campaign announced Wednesday, on June 9 and 10.

The senator from California, one of more than 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, plans to host a rally at the Cedar Rapids DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on June 9.

The rally is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at the downtown hotel and is open to the public.

The event will precede the Iowa Democratic Party’s sold-out Hall of Fame induction event at the same venue at 2 p.m., where admission costs between $75 and $1,000 per person.

Harris is one of 17 presidential candidates slated to speak at the party’s event, which is honoring 11 inductees, including Fred Hubbell, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Harris and the other presidential hopefuls will each be given five minutes to speak, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Speakers include Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Afterward, Harris’ campaign said she will hold a town hall in Waterloo on Sunday evening and a campaign event Monday in Dubuque. Both events will be open to the public and additional details will be released.

Harris’ swing through Eastern Iowa comes after last week’s canceled visits to Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Des Moines. The senator postponed the trip to vote on federal disaster relief funding, which would benefit flooded parts of Iowa, according to her campaign.

Harris’ last visit to Iowa, which has the first-in-the-nation caucuses, was in April, which included a rally at the University of Iowa.

Registration for the June 9 event is open at mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/94153.

