Nation & World

Judge to slash $2 billion award in Bayer Roundup suit

$2 billion beyond legal precedent, she says

Reuters When Bayer AG bought Monsanto for $63 billion in June, it also acquired the company’s Roundup brand and a number of lawsuits.
Reuters When Bayer AG bought Monsanto for $63 billion in June, it also acquired the company’s Roundup brand and a number of lawsuits.
Washington Post

A California judge will slash a $2 billion judgment against Bayer AG, which had been awarded to a couple who both developed cancer after decades of using Roundup to kill weeds.

The damages award announced in May marked the largest to date in the litany of lawsuits tying the top-selling herbicide to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

But in a tentative ruling late Thursday, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith said the $2 billion exceeded legal precedent and that she was considering an award closer to $250 million.

If the parties can’t agree on a new amount during a Friday hearing, the case would go to a retrial.

“The court’s tentative order proposes changes in the damage awards, which would be a step in the right direction,” Bayer said in a statement to Reuters. “Bayer will wait for a final order on the post-trial motions before commenting in further detail.”

A reduction in damages will do little to alleviate the legal crisis for Bayer, which is known for such pharmacy aisle products as aspirin and Alka-Seltzer.

When it acquired Monsanto for $63 billion in June to create the world’s largest seed and agrochemical company, it also inherited the company’s Roundup brand and a mountain of lawsuits. More than 13,000 have been filed in the United States.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Bayer categorically denies Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, cause cancer, and maintains that both are safe for human use.

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Twitter changes its look

SpaceX sending Nickelodeon slime to space station

Archer-Daniels-Midland sees tariff war changing soy trade pattern for good

Trade war weighing on global economy: International Monetary Fund

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Beef Days, Asianfest, and Battle of the Brews: Iowa Corridor Food and drink events July 19-24

North Liberty man accused of threatening to shoot police, others

Steve King: Bob Vander Plaats' endorsement for rival candidate is political payback

Name of man killed in Highway 13 collision released

June marks Iowa's 12th consecutive month at same unemployment rate of 2.4 percent

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.