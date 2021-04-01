Nation & World

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed production lines

Ag Department didn't properly consider risks to workers before the rule was issued in 2019

A car with a sign calling for a safe and healthy workplace drives past Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, S.D.,, on April
A car with a sign calling for a safe and healthy workplace drives past Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, S.D.,, on April 9, 2020, during a protest on behalf of employees after many workers complained of unsafe working conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Argus Leader/Associated Press)
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t properly consider the risks to workers.

The judge in Minnesota ruled Wednesday that the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service didn’t follow proper procedures before then-President Donald Trump’s administration issued the rule in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union along with local unions in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Oklahoma and the not-for-profit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen said the agency “expressly identified worker safety as an important consideration and requested public comment on whether increasing line speeds would harm workers. Then, after receiving many comments raising worker safety concerns, FSIS rejected the comments and eliminated line speed limits without considering worker safety.”

The USDA said Thursday that the agency is reviewing the ruling, and it remains “deeply committed to worker safety and a safe, reliable food supply.”

Union officials praised the ruling because they say faster line speeds at pork plants increase the risk of knife injuries, knee, back, shoulder and neck traumas, and repetitive-motion injuries for workers.

The judge said her ruling won’t take effect for 90 days to allow regulators time to determine how the change will affect plants that already switched to faster line speeds.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. jobless claims rise to 719,000

Pfizer vaccine gives 100% protection at ages 12-15 in study

Premium coffee shortfall getting worse

Bosnian fugitive wanted for 1994 military killing arrested in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa seeks up to $15M to replace Children's Hospital windows

Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden administration

Ban on traffic cameras and professor tenure in Iowa meet legislative demise

Remains are those of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Many homeowners will see property taxes rise in Linn, Johnson counties, despite derecho and pandemic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.