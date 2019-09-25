Nation & World

Jimmy John's to be sold to Arby's owner

Inspire Brands will be fourth-biggest restaurant group

Chicago Tribune/TNS Jimmy John Liautaud, founder and CEO of Jimmy John’s sandwich shops, is seen a 2015 photo. It was announced on Wednesday the sandwich chain is being sold to Atlanta-based Inspire Brands. After the transaction closes, will step down as chairman.
Chicago Tribune/TNS Jimmy John Liautaud, founder and CEO of Jimmy John’s sandwich shops, is seen a 2015 photo. It was announced on Wednesday the sandwich chain is being sold to Atlanta-based Inspire Brands. After the transaction closes, will step down as chairman.
Chicago Tribune

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, which has grown to more than 2,800 shops since its founding in Charleston, Ill., 36 years ago, is getting sold to the owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In and Rusty Taco.

Financial terms of the deal with Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, announced early Wednesday, were not disclosed.

Jimmy John’s and Arby’s have operations in the Corridor.

After the transaction closes, Jimmy John Liautaud will step down as chairman to the eponymous Champaign, Ill.-based chain and become an adviser to the brand.

James North, Jimmy John’s president, will serve as president of the Jimmy John’s brand at Inspire Brands.

In 1983, Liautaud borrowed $25,000 from his father to open his first sandwich shop in Charleston after getting out of high school. He enrolled in Eastern Illinois University but dropped out before finishing the first semester so he could focus on growing the business.

In its first year, the store rang up $155,000 in sales and netted a $40,000 profit. Liautaud bought out his father’s 48 percent stake in the business by the third year.

The company started franchising in 1993 and grew quickly.

Its growth, though, has not been without controversy. Nor has its founder.

In 2016, the company agreed to a $100,000 settlement with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office over what the state called “highly restrictive noncompete agreements” that restricted its hourly employees for working at another sub shop while they worked at Jimmy John’s and for two years afterward.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Raw sprouts served on its sandwiches were linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella in early 2018, and the chain pulled them from the menu.

Animal welfare activists called for boycotts of the chain after photos surfaced of Liautaud posing with elephants, rhinos and other endangered animals he shot. In an interview with the Tribune in 2015, he said, “I don’t hunt big African game anymore.”

At the time, he also told the Tribune he sought to double the 2,300 locations within the next five years.

The deal with Inspire is expected to close next month. Inspire said it will become the fourth-largest restaurant company in the United States, with more than 11,200 restaurants in 16 countries and more than $14 billion in annual system sales.

Chicago Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Japan trade deal opens $7 billion market

Demi Moore drops shocking revelations about Ashton Kutcher, sexual assault and sobriety

Seniors keep working: More are staying on the job - some for money, some for fulfillment

Iowa U.S. House Democrats support impeachment inquiry

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands respond to Carson King UI Children's Hospital fundraiser fallout

In Florida, $500K to settle complaints against former Cedar Rapids Police Chief

This Saturday is now Carson King Day in Iowa, by gubernatorial decree

Clinton woman arrested after attempting to hide in Cedar River

Jerrod Niemann hones his songwriting craft across the ages

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.