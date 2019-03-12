Nation & World

It takes deep pockets to fight Netflix

Disney lost $100 million on streaming in first quarter

Marvel Studios “Captain Marvel,” a blockbuster that opened Friday, is the first Disney movie in years that won’t be streamed on Netflix.
Marvel Studios “Captain Marvel,” a blockbuster that opened Friday, is the first Disney movie in years that won’t be streamed on Netflix.
Bloomberg News

Media giants are realizing what Netflix already knows: Streaming is expensive.

The costs are adding up as Walt Disney, WarnerMedia and Discovery build their own online video services to make up for shrinking cable and DVD businesses.

Those investments, coupled with efforts to pull back content from Netflix and other online services, mean revenue and profit will be under pressure for years.

“Starting a direct-to-consumer service takes an incredibly strong stomach for losses,” said BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield. “If you want to win, it’s very expensive.”

Deep-pocketed buyers such as Netflix and Amazon initially helped media companies survive the decline in DVD sales and rentals by providing a new outlet for movies and TV shows.

But now they’ve become a threat — luring customers away from lucrative cable subscriptions — and have forced major media companies to develop their own online services.

Disney lost just under $100 million on streaming in the first quarter and expects to lose an additional $200 million on its online video efforts in the second quarter, mostly to develop ESPN+, its subscription sports channel.

The company also will surrender about $150 million in operating income after cutting off licensing to competing services, executives said on a February call.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Captain Marvel,” a superhero blockbuster that opened Friday, is the first Disney movie in years that won’t eventually show on Netflix.

Michael Nathanson, a media analyst with MoffettNathanson, expects the Burbank, Calif.-based entertainment giant to lose more than $1 billion this year and another $1 billion next year by forgoing licensing deals and investing in its online video business, including Disney+, which will be the TV home for the company’s movies when it debuts later this year.

AT&T, which bought Time Warner for $85 billion last year, is looking at a minimum of $1 billion in new annual costs for added programming it wants from HBO, the premium cable network. The phone company sees streaming as a way to attract wireless customers and take revenue from Netflix. HBO spent about $2.2 billion on programming in 2017, and AT&T has said it will boost the network’s budget by 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Discovery expects to sink $200 million to $300 million into its digital efforts in 2019.

In January, Viacom sunk $340 million in Pluto TV, an advertising supported multichannel TV services that operates online.

Netflix, which will spend about $14 billion on content this year.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Wells Fargo CEO to testify before U.S. House

Jim Beam, Suntory overcome culture clash

Biden tops 2020 Iowa presidential poll, Sanders gains momentum

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157 aboard Boeing 737

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Survival class aims to teach life-saving skills even in the harshest of climates

Iowa Democrats sponsor bill to curtail political speech

Remembering Marion American Legion Post's First Commander, Allen R. McElwain From death's door to a fulfilling life

Iowa all-state boys' basketball 2019: Jake Hilmer, DJ Carton named Mr. Basketball co-winners

Voters of Iowa have 'historic power, says presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.