Nation & World

Glossier online makeup startup is NYC's newest unicorn, with $1.2 billion valuation

Glossier CEO Emily Weiss. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.
Glossier CEO Emily Weiss. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.
Olivia Carville, Bloomberg

Makeup company Glossier just became New York’s latest tech unicorn.

The beauty startup that sells directly to consumers online is now valued at more than $1.2 billion after its latest funding round, according to two people familiar with the company who didn’t want to be named because the matter is private. Glossier raised $100 million from investors led by Sequoia Capital, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Glossier started as a beauty blog in 2010 and has since morphed into one of the rare makeup companies that does almost all of its business online.

Glossier doesn’t sell products at department stores or specialty shops such as Sephora. Instead the company promotes its house-brand serums, balms and milky cleansers to 1.9 million followers on Instagram. Glossier products are sent to consumers in baby pink boxes along with a baby pink bubble pouch for carrying the items and sticker sheets to “bling up” makeup bags.

“We are building an entirely new kind of beauty company: one that owns the distribution channel and makes customers our stakeholders,” Emily Weiss, founder and CEO, said in the statement. By connecting directly with consumers, Glossier has access to “endless inspiration for new products,” she said.

Founded in 2014, Glossier now has more than 200 employees and operates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Denmark and Sweden. Its annual revenue more than doubled in 2018 to surpass $100 million, the company said.

Other investors in the latest funding round include Tiger Global Management, Spark Capital and existing investors Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital, IVP and Index Ventures.

Michael Abramson, a partner at Sequoia, said Glossier had built an “exceptional” relationship with its customers. “This is one of the most efficient direct-to-consumer businesses we’ve encountered, and with this new capital, we believe Glossier is well positioned to define the next era of the beauty industry,” Abramson said in the statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The company also announced that Vanessa Wittman, formerly CFO at Dropbox and Motorola Mobility Holdings, will be joining as its CFO.

Olivia Carville, Bloomberg

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

United States probe of Boeing predates latest crash

U.S. Supreme Court to examine whether unanimous juries are required for criminal convictions

As Venezuela crisis deepens, United States sharpens focus on rebel threat nearby in Colombia

Death toll in Mozambique from Cyclone Idai, floods could surpass 1,000 casualties

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police seek women shown stealing hundreds of dollars in baby food

Reynolds seeking federal aid for Iowa flooding

Legislature: Cities resist Iowa scooping up majority share of traffic camera revenue

Body found in Iowa City car fire on Gilbert Court

Paul Ryan joins board of Fox, new parent company of Fox News

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.