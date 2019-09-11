Business

GameStop closing up to 200 stores

Decline of video game sales blamed

Dreamstime/TNS Plans to close stores were outlined Tuesday, shortly after GameStop reported a second-quarter net loss of $415 million.
Dreamstime/TNS Plans to close stores were outlined Tuesday, shortly after GameStop reported a second-quarter net loss of $415 million.
Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Acting with a sense of urgency amid falling video game sales, ubiquitous strip mall retailer GameStop is pulling the plug on up to 200 stores by early 2020 — with a much larger set of closings expected within the next two years.

The Texas-based retailer has about 3,800 stores in the United States, with two in Cedar Rapids and one in Iowa City.

The company did not respond to a request Wednesday to identify which stores are targeted for closing.

Plans to close stores were outlined Tuesday, shortly after GameStop reported a second-quarter net loss of $415 million, and a 14.3 percent year-over-year sales decline.

“We are committed to take quick and deliberative actions to improve the performance of the company and set it on the correct strategic path,” George Sherman, CEO of GameStop, said during an earnings call with analysts.

GameStop pointed to a 41 percent decline in gaming console sales during the second quarter as the primary negative driver, but falling sales of new and used software also weighed on results.

The company said it hopes that next-generation console launches in 2020 will rev up store sales, but it also is seeking to improve the efficiency of its retail footprint by closing “overlapping” store locations, and remodeling some remaining stores.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to closures, GameStop is launching remodeled store concepts to create “a social and cultural hub of gaming within each GameStop store,” Sherman said. The company has begun testing out “experiential offerings” in the Tulsa, Okla., market to improve profitability.

GameStop does not plan to completely remodel its chain of stores, however.

Chicago Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Chew on This: Get Fresh opens in downtown Iowa City

Grassley looking for help from farm state colleagues for ethanol, biodiesel

Zio Johno's opens Thursday at site of former Fazoli's on Edgewood Road

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Police say man is dead after firing shots at SE Iowa officers

Men, are you okay?

Dismissal of complaint over Gov. Reynolds' family flight upheld by appeals court

From sushi to poke bowls, MIX Sushi & Kitchen mixes it up

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.