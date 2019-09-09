Nation & World

FDA warns Juul warned over marketing practices claiming products are safer than cigarettes

Reuters Juul funds an “holistic health education” camp, as part of efforts to market its products directly to school-aged children.
Reuters Juul funds an “holistic health education” camp, as part of efforts to market its products directly to school-aged children.
Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Juul Labs on Monday for marketing its e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes, the latest move by the agency to curb the use of vaping devices that have become extremely popular among teens.

Juul already has come under scrutiny for its marketing initiatives, including its use of social media influencers to promote its vaping devices, with the Federal Trade Commission launching an investigation last month.

“The law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful,” acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a statement.

The FDA’s warning letter also raises issues with certain statements made by those attending a July U.S. congressional hearing in which a panel grilled Juul over an “holistic health education” camp it funded, as part of efforts to market its products directly to school-aged children.

According to a testimony at the hearing, a company representative speaking at a presentation in a school claimed that students “ should mention JUUL to his (nicotine-addicted) friend because that’s a safer alternative than smoking cigarettes, and it would be better for the kid to use.”

The company uses a nicotine concentration of 5 percent in its products, which potentially could increase their addictiveness, and nicotine salts that are used to mask the harshness of nicotine, the agency said questioning their use.

“We are reviewing the letters and will fully cooperate,” a Juul spokesman said.

The FDA has also asked Juul to provide a written response within 15 days outlining its plan to correct its violations and to provide requested documents and information within 30 days of the date of the letter.

Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bahamas prepares for another hit post Dorian, this time to its tourism industry

Iowa, other states announce Google investigation

Federal student loan forgiveness program rejects almost everyone

Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New owner brings new hope for revitalization at First Avenue McDonald's in Cedar Rapids

Fact Checker: Buttigieg ad bemoans farm income drop, but did Mayor Pete hit the mark?

University of Iowa bumps up in U.S. News rankings

Marion names former FBI employee as new police chief

Lundell seeking fourth term as Coralville mayor

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.