Facebook: Widespread outage is over

'Intermittent issues' could continue during recovery

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An apologetic Facebook said Thursday it has resolved the issues that contributed to a widespread outage Wednesday, although users continued to report having trouble using the service.

“Yesterday, we made a server configuration change that triggered a cascading series of issues,” a Facebook spokesman said in an email.

“As a result, many people had difficulty accessing our apps and services. We have resolved the issues, and our systems have been recovering over the last few hours.”

A Facebook status page for developers continued to show a partial outage since 9 a.m. Pacific Time, though, and the spokesman said people might continue to “experience intermittent issues” as the system recovers.

The outage affected Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which the company has said have about 2.7 billion users worldwide altogether.

Instagram said on its Twitter account Wednesday night that it was back up. WhatsApp and Messenger appeared to be working normally Thursday.

On Wednesday, Facebook said on Twitter — where its users went to complain about the outage and deliberate about its cause — that “we can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.”

Distributed denial-of-service attacks flood a system’s servers with traffic to try to bring it down.

Multiple reports Wednesday said Facebook was considering issuing refunds to advertisers because of the outage.

A Facebook spokesman would not confirm those reports Thursday, saying the company still is “investigating the overall impact of this issue.”

