Facebook to allow permanent work-from-home

It also will ‘aggressively’ hire remote workers

Washington Post

Facebook is joining the permanent work-from-home trend, saying it will start allowing some employees to apply to work remotely for good.

Facebook could have about 50 percent of its 45,000-person company working remotely in the next five to 10 years, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a public video announcing the policy Thursday.

The social network also will start “aggressively” opening up hiring for remote workers, Zuckerberg said, including for people living in areas a few hours away from its offices and in new hubs it will establish.

“Certainly being able to recruit more broadly, especially across the U.S. and Canada to start, is going to open up a lot of new talent that previously wouldn’t have considered moving to a big city,” he said.

Tech companies have been the first to move to permanent work-from-home policies after proving the practice works during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter said last week that it would allow all of its employees to choose to continue working from home long term even after the pandemic ends.

The industry, which relies heavily on positions in which jobs are completed on computers, is better-positioned than many for most remote work.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

But the companies long have relied on sprawling open campuses that put an emphasis on hallway interactions and collaboration spaces.

The pandemic, which has sent most employees home, is shifting that.

Many expect that even when companies decide it is safe to reopen offices, the spaces and remote work policies will look very different from they did before.

Facebook is taking a more measured approach than Twitter. It will begin recruiting hires for remote work outside its usual office hubs, Zuckerberg said, and some existing employees can apply to work remotely.

“Our goal here is to enable many existing employees to become remote workers, if you want,” he said.

Zuckerberg also said the company will adjust salaries depending on where employees live — paying less to those who work remotely from cities where the cost of living is lower.

Employees who are allowed to work remotely have until Jan. 1 to tell Facebook where they are living.

An internal company survey found that about 45 percent of employees interested in remote work were “pretty confident” they would move to another location. It also said about 40 percent of employees said they were somewhat, extremely or very interested in remote work.

About 60 percent of employees asked for flexibility, or a combination of remote work and office work.