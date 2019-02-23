Nation & World

Domestic airfares hit record low

Fees helps airlines generate healthy profits

Reuters “Intense competition across the industry continues to drive fares to historically low levels, as prices have declined over the past several years,” says a spokesman a lobbying organization for the airlines.
Reuters “Intense competition across the industry continues to drive fares to historically low levels, as prices have declined over the past several years,” says a spokesman a lobbying organization for the airlines.
Los Angeles Times

The price of a domestic airline ticket has hit a record low, but airlines are still collecting strong profits — thanks to passenger fees and other charges.

In the third quarter of last year, the average domestic airfare was $343, according to data released Thursday.

Adjusted for inflation, that’s the lowest average price in any quarter since the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics began keeping track in 1995.

The $343 average fare, which is calculated based on the prices of round-trip and one-way tickets sold in the quarter, was down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, and down 2 percent from 2018’s second quarter, according to the bureau.

“Intense competition across the industry continues to drive fares to historically low levels, as prices have declined over the past several years,” said Vaughn Jennings, a spokesman for Airlines for America, a trade group for the nation’s carriers.

Competition from low-cost carriers such as Spirit, Southwest and Frontier have led larger rivals Delta, United and American to offer no-frills fares, called “basic economy” tickets.

Those tickets come with many restrictions, such as no upgrades, no cancellations and no opportunity to select seats.

The low fares and high consumer confidence in the economy could have helped boost demand for travel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

In January, 75.2 million passengers flew on domestic and international flights on U.S. carriers, the second-highest monthly total of all time, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The top month was July, when 75.8 million passengers flew.

The nation’s carriers continue to earn good profits, driven in part by fees passengers paid to check bags and change flight reservations, and by revenue from loyalty reward programs, airline-branded credit cards and commissions for booking hotels and rental cars for flyers.

Federal statistics show that a bigger share of the revenue collected by airlines comes from passenger fees and other charges than in the past.

In the July-through-September quarter of last year, the nation’s airlines earned a combined $3.8 billion.

Los Angeles Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Podcast industry readies for a new era

R. Kelly charged with sexually abusing 4 alleged victims

Snow means profits for snowblower manufacturers

New U.S. policy curbs abortion referrals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeye athletics seeks more help as ticket sales drop

3 things to know about this weekend's winter blast

Body found in burning vehicle in rural Johnson County

February 2019: Jordan Bohannon Month in Iowa

Iowa radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended for rest of basketball season

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.