CORONAVIRUS

Des Moines teacher dies from COVID-19

Longtime educator fell ill after out-of-state trip

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:07PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

'Skeptical': Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

03:21PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Des Moines teacher dies from COVID-19

01:29PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IE ...

01:21PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Iowa State reverses course on fans at Jack Trice Stadium
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

DES MOINES — A longtime special education teacher with Des Moines Public Schools has died of complications from the coronavirus, the district confirmed late Tuesday.

District spokesman Phil Roeder said the teacher at the Ruby Van Meter School for intellectually disabled students fell ill after an out-of-state trip and died this week. He did not release the teacher’s name or gender for privacy reasons.

The death is believed to be among the first of an Iowa educator during the pandemic. A 73-year-old gym teacher at Iowa City Regina High School died in April. The state’s coronavirus website lists only one known death of an educator out of 1,125 tied to the virus.

Roeder said the teacher had not been in the classroom for several months. Des Moines schools shut down in March and are planning to begin the school year next week with virtual learning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing for the district to open schools for 50 percent in-person instruction. District leaders say that cannot be safely done given the spread of the virus and have filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s mandate. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Roeder said the death is a “stark reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19” and why the district is pushing for safety measures. He said a survey found nearly 1,500 employees who have underlying health conditions that could put them at higher risk, and that does not include those who are over age 60.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:07PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

'Skeptical': Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

03:21PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Des Moines teacher dies from COVID-19

01:29PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IE ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'Skeptical': Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

Iowa State reverses course on fans at Jack Trice Stadium

University of Iowa student coronavirus cases top 1,000

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hundreds pledge to call in sick despite University of Iowa provost criticism of planned sickout

Video of tear gas being used on Iowa City BLM protesters could be released this week

Carson King to be keynote speaker at 2020 Iowa Ideas Conference

No easy answers for farmers with derecho damages

Watch: Gov. Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m.

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate